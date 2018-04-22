Indians' Yonder Alonso: Clubs fourth homer Saturday
Alonso went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's victory over the Orioles.
Alonso's two-out shot was the third homer of the day off Baltimore starter Chris Tillman. The first baseman is off to a slow start to the season, but he now has four homers on the season and has hit safely in six of his past seven games. He's still batting just .206 so far, though.
