Indians' Yonder Alonso: Drives in three
Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.
Alonso added the final blow in the Indians' 10-0 win Tuesday, crushing a double to the right-center gap with the bases loaded against left-hander Mike Montgomery. It was a rare hit for Alonso against southpaws this season, as he entered the contest hitting just .163/.234/.372 against them on the season. While he has just a .227 average for the season, he has been able to maintain strong counting stats thanks to the strong lineup surrounding him.
More News
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Sitting versus lefty Sunday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Takes seat against Brewers•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart