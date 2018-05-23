Indians' Yonder Alonso: Drives in three

Alonso went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Alonso added the final blow in the Indians' 10-0 win Tuesday, crushing a double to the right-center gap with the bases loaded against left-hander Mike Montgomery. It was a rare hit for Alonso against southpaws this season, as he entered the contest hitting just .163/.234/.372 against them on the season. While he has just a .227 average for the season, he has been able to maintain strong counting stats thanks to the strong lineup surrounding him.