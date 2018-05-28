Indians' Yonder Alonso: Goes deep Sunday
Alonso went 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Astros.
Alonso contributed with a clutch solo home run in the bottom of the 13th to tie the game at nine. Following Sunday's matchup, he sits with 11 home runs and 30 RBI through his first 50 games of the 2018 campaign. Despite hitting .234, the 31-year-old figures to continue hitting for power moving forward.
