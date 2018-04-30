Indians' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Monday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Alonso went 5-for-15 with a trio of homers and six RBI in Cleveland's four-game series against the Mariners over the weekend, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Rangers with a lefty in Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the opposition. Edwin Encarnacion will start at first base and hit fourth in his stead, with Yan Gomes batting fifth and occupying DH duties.