Indians' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Monday
Alonso is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Alonso went 5-for-15 with a trio of homers and six RBI in Cleveland's four-game series against the Mariners over the weekend, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Rangers with a lefty in Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the opposition. Edwin Encarnacion will start at first base and hit fourth in his stead, with Yan Gomes batting fifth and occupying DH duties.
More News
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Homers in third consecutive game•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits two-run home run•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Records two hits in Sunday's win•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Clubs fourth homer Saturday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Starting strong with new club•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues