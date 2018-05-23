Indians' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Wednesday
Alonso is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs.
Alonso will get the day off after starting seven consecutive games. He went 6-for-24 with three RBI and four strikeouts over that span. Edwin Encarnacion is slated to take over at first base and bat cleanup in his place.
