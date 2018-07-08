Indians' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench

Alonso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Alonso will take a seat against Athletics southpaw Brett Anderson, resulting in Edwin Encarnacion picking up a start at first base. Alonso is slashing just .206/.257/.382 against opposing left-handers this season and could continue to be withheld from those matchups on a regular basis.

