Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits 23rd home run

Alonso was 3-for-6 with a a two-run home run and three runs scored in Saturday's 15-0 win over Detroit.

The Indians exploded for 15 runs over the first four innings as Alonso broke out of a 5-for-35 slump to start September. The 31-year-old is slashing .242/.306/.423 slash line with 23 home runs this season.

