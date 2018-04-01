Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits grand slam
Alonso went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI Saturday against the Mariners.
Alonso made his first home run as an Indian count, crushing a grand slam to right field in the first inning against James Paxton. It's significant that the home run came off of a left-handed pitcher as Alonso mustered only a .417 slugging percentage in 72 at-bats against them last season. Likely as a result of last year's struggles, Alonso was dropped to sixth in the batting order with a left-hander on the mound but batted cleanup in his Indians debut. While it's preferable that he bat fourth, it appears that Alonso will consistently hit in a significant spot in the lineup, so if he can continue to hit for power he should contribute strong counting stats as well.
