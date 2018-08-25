Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits two home runs
Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Royals.
Alonso hit a solo home run off starter Brad Keller in the fourth inning and later clubbed a two-run shot -- giving him 22 on the year -- off reliever Brandon Maurer in the eighth inning. Alonso has been scuffling a bit lately, hitting just .192 with 24 strikeouts against four walks over his last 20 games. Despite the recent skid the 31-year-old ranks fifth among MLB first basemen with 74 RBI on the year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...