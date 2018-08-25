Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits two home runs

Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Royals.

Alonso hit a solo home run off starter Brad Keller in the fourth inning and later clubbed a two-run shot -- giving him 22 on the year -- off reliever Brandon Maurer in the eighth inning. Alonso has been scuffling a bit lately, hitting just .192 with 24 strikeouts against four walks over his last 20 games. Despite the recent skid the 31-year-old ranks fifth among MLB first basemen with 74 RBI on the year.