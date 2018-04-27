Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits two-run home run

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI Thursday against the Mariners.

Alonso got the Indians on the board with his two-run home run in the sixth inning off left-hander James Paxton. Half of his home runs have come against lefties this season, a departure from the rest of his career when he struggled mightily against them. Overall, despite a relatively sluggish start to the season, most of Alonso's peripherals match last year's breakout performance, providing optimism that his numbers will improve as the season wears on.

