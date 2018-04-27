Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits two-run home run
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI Thursday against the Mariners.
Alonso got the Indians on the board with his two-run home run in the sixth inning off left-hander James Paxton. Half of his home runs have come against lefties this season, a departure from the rest of his career when he struggled mightily against them. Overall, despite a relatively sluggish start to the season, most of Alonso's peripherals match last year's breakout performance, providing optimism that his numbers will improve as the season wears on.
More News
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Records two hits in Sunday's win•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Clubs fourth homer Saturday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Starting strong with new club•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits grand slam•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Strong start with Cleveland•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.