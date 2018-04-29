Indians' Yonder Alonso: Homers in third consecutive game
Alonso went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Mariners.
Alonso extended his home-run streak to three games with a shot in the fourth inning off Mike Leake. Despite his recent power display, he was moved down the lineup as a result of Michael Brantley returning to action and taking over the cleanup role. The move hasn't affected him negatively yet, but could detract from his counting stats as he cools off.
