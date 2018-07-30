Indians' Yonder Alonso: Launches homer vs. Detroit

Alonso went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI on Sunday against the Tigers.

Alonso mashed his 18th homer of the year in the third inning, increasing Cleveland's lead to four. Following his most recent performance at the dish, Alonso has put together a modest five-game hitting streak: he's gone 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits and seven RBI over that span.