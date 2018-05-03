Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in Game 1 lineup
Alonso is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Alonso will retreat to the bench with left-hander Jaime Garcia on the mound in Game 1. In his absence, Edwin Encarnacion will play first base while Michael Brantley serves as the designated hitter. Expect to see Alonso back at first base for Game 2.
More News
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Homers in third consecutive game•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Hits two-run home run•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Records two hits in Sunday's win•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Clubs fourth homer Saturday•
-
Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...