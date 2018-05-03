Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in Game 1 lineup

Alonso is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will retreat to the bench with left-hander Jaime Garcia on the mound in Game 1. In his absence, Edwin Encarnacion will play first base while Michael Brantley serves as the designated hitter. Expect to see Alonso back at first base for Game 2.