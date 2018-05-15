Indians' Yonder Alonso: Not in lineup Tuesday
Alonso is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.
As per usual, Alonso will head to the bench with a southpaw (Francisco Liriano) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Erik Gonzalez will start at first base and hit eighth in his stead.
