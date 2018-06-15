Indians' Yonder Alonso: Out of lineup Friday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alonso will get the night off following nine straight starts as Erik Gonzalez is set to handle first base during the series opener. Over 65 games this season, Alonso is hitting .248/.323/.446 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.

