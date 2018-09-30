Indians' Yonder Alonso: Out of lineup Sunday

Alonso is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Kansas City, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alonso started seven of the last eight games and was 11-for-28 (.393 average) with four RBI in his last 31 plate appearances. The 31-year-old enters the final game of the regular season with a .250/.316/.421 slash line with 23 home runs and 83 RBI. Yandy Diaz will bat sixth and start at first base for the Indians.