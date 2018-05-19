Indians' Yonder Alonso: Out of Saturday's lineup

Alonso is not in the lineup against Houston on Saturday, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will receive a day off following four straight starts as Erik Gonzalez gets the nod at first base versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Look for Alonso to rejoin the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.

