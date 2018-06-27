Indians' Yonder Alonso: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Alonso is not in the lineup against St. Louis on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will head back to the bench for the third time in the past five games. In his place, Edwin Encarnacion will make another start at first base, as the Indians are playing without the DL in a National League ballpark.

More News
Our Latest Stories