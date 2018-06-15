Indians' Yonder Alonso: Placed on family leave
Alonso was put on the Family Medical Emergency List and will miss 3-to-7 days.
Alonso will miss all three games of Cleveland's series with the Twins. The Indians chose to use this as their corresponding move to Tyler Naquin's reinstatement from the 10-day DL (hamstring).
