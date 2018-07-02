Indians' Yonder Alonso: Posts four hits against A's

Alonso went 4-for-6 with two doubles, three RBI and a run in Cleveland's 15-3 victory over Oakland on Sunday.

Alonso had been hitless in his last seven at-bats coming into this contest, but he broke out in a big way against the Athletics with this four-hit effort on an overall banner day for Cleveland's lineup. His inaugural campaign with the Indians has had its ups and downs so far, but Alonso's overall numbers on the season are solid, as he's sporting a .257/.325/.448 slash line with 12 homers, 14 doubles and 46 RBI through 261 at-bats.