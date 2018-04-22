Indians' Yonder Alonso: Records two hits in Sunday's win

Alonso went 2-for-5 with a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.

Alonso had his second consecutive multi-hit game Sunday and brought his RBI total up to 11 for the year. After Alonso's slow start to the season, his batting average has climbed up to .221 as he's gathered at least one hit in seven of Cleveland's last eight games.

