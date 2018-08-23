Indians' Yonder Alonso: Remains on bench Thursday

Alonso is out of the starting lineup against Boston on Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Alonso will stay on the pine with another left-hander (David Price) on the hill for the Red Sox. Edwin Encarnacion will draw another start at first base while Yandy Diaz remains in the lineup as the designated hitter.

