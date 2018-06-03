Indians' Yonder Alonso: Retreats to bench Sunday

Alonso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alonso doesn't typically hit the bench against right-handed pitching, but the Indians elected to give a day off against Kyle Gibson following a string of eight consecutive starts. Edwin Encarnacion will man first base in place of Alonso, who went 10-for-31 with two home runs and seven RBI over that eight-game stretch to prop his OPS up to .769 for the season.

