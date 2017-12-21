Indians' Yonder Alonso: Signs with Cleveland
Alonso signed a contract with the Indians on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. The deal is reportedly worth $16 million over two years and includes an $8 million vesting option for a third year, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
It appears the Indians have found their replacement for Carlos Santana at first base, as Alonso will join Cleveland following his breakout 2017 season. The 30-year-old hit .266/.365/.501 and knocked a career-high 28 homers (he hadn't hit more than nine in any prior season) across 142 games with both Oakland and Seattle last season, earning himself All-Star honors for the first time in his career. He did struggle against same-handed pitchers (.181/.263/.417), so it's possible he settles into the strong side of a platoon with Edwin Encarnacion at first, with Encarnacion otherwise serving as the team's DH against righties.
More News
