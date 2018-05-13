Indians' Yonder Alonso: Sitting versus lefty Sunday
Alonso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Alonso will head to the bench with lefty Danny Duffy taking the hill for Kansas City in the series finale. Edwin Encarnacion will assume duties at first base in Alonso's stead, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Michael Brantley.
