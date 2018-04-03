Indians' Yonder Alonso: Starting strong with new club

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Monday's 6-0 win over the Angels.

The first-year Indian has now gone 4-for-10 with two homers, a double, five RBI and five runs through his past three games. After a breakout 2017 campaign, Alonso finds himself in a favorable fantasy spot hitting in the middle of a strong Cleveland lineup, and he's already capitalizing on his opportunities. He might receive some time off against left-handed pitchers, but anyone playing all 162 games is a rarity in 2018. Considering his improved surroundings, Alonso owns the potential to record career-high totals in the runs and RBI columns this year.