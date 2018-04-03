Indians' Yonder Alonso: Starting strong with new club
Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored during Monday's 6-0 win over the Angels.
The first-year Indian has now gone 4-for-10 with two homers, a double, five RBI and five runs through his past three games. After a breakout 2017 campaign, Alonso finds himself in a favorable fantasy spot hitting in the middle of a strong Cleveland lineup, and he's already capitalizing on his opportunities. He might receive some time off against left-handed pitchers, but anyone playing all 162 games is a rarity in 2018. Considering his improved surroundings, Alonso owns the potential to record career-high totals in the runs and RBI columns this year.
More News
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.