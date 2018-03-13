Indians' Yonder Alonso: Strong start with Cleveland

Alonso is hitting .333/.438/.667 with two home runs and a 4:5 K:BB in 27 spring at-bats.

His Indians tenure is off to a terrific start, but there's nothing actionable to take away from this small sample size. He has been hitting fifth, behind Edwin Encarnacion and in front of Lonnie Chisenhall, but could move down in the lineup if Michael Brantley (ankle) is ready for Opening Day.