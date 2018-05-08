Indians' Yonder Alonso: Takes seat against Brewers

Alonso is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Without the ability to use a designated hitter in a NL park, Alonso will get the night off. Edwin Encarnacion will pick up the start at first base, while Alonso should be one of the first bats called upon if a pinch hitter is needed.

