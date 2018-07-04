Indians' Yonder Alonso: Three-hit game with RBI

Alonso went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Alonso had his second multi-hit game in three days, bringing his slash line to .261/.331/.448 on the year. The 31-year-old has 12 homers, 14 doubles and 35 runs on the season, while his 47 RBI are good for eighth among MLB first basemen.