Indians' Yordys Valdes: Second-round pick by Indians

The Indians have selected Valdes with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Valdes popped up this spring as a potentially plus defender at shortstop. However, his bat lags way behind his defense, and he will likely always be a glove-first player, despite solid bat speed. The 5-foot-10 17-year-old is currently a switch hitter, but he is best from the right side. He has electric actions in the field, but is only an average runner on the bases.