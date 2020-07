Chang earned a spot on the team's 30-man roster to begin the regular season, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Chang was optioned to Triple-A at the end of spring training, but he got another chance to earn a spot in the majors this summer. With the expanded 30-man rosters to start the regular season, the 24-year-old will get the chance to play a reserve infield role in the majors. He slashed .178/.286/.274 with one home run and six RBI over 28 games in the big leagues last year.