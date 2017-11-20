Chang was added to the Indians' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.

He hit for more power than ever last season at Double-A, hitting a career-high 24 home runs with an impressive .241 ISO. Unfortunately, he also hit just .220 (.254 BABIP) and struck out 26.4 percent of the time. Chang is an average runner and chipped in 11 steals for the second consecutive season. He is a better bet in OBP leagues, as he continues to walk a lot, especially for a middle-infield prospect.