Play

Chang exited Tuesday's game with Double-A Akron early after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.

Chang will likely undergo testing on his injured hand Wednesday, at which point we'll have a better idea as to the severity of the injury. For now, the shortstop prospect will be considered day-to-day.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast