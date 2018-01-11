McAllister agreed to a one-year, $2.45 million deal with Cleveland on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

McAllister was an integral part of the Indians' bullpen in 2017, posting a 2.61 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 66:21 K:BB over 62 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander had his best year as a professional, but remained in a middle-inning role due to the quality relievers the club employs. With some departures from that bullpen this offseason, McAllister could move into a higher-leverage position, but there won't be any opportunity for save chances with Cody Allen in the ninth-inning role.