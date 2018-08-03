McAllister was designated for assignment by the Indians on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

McAllister had been a quality reliever for the Indians over the past three seasons -- 2.99 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 -- but the team needed room on the 40-man roster with the return of Andrew Miller (knee) from the disabled list. The 30-year-old McAllister has spent all eight of his major-league seasons with the Indians, but his 4.97 ERA and 7.3 K/9 this season made him a disposable piece of the bullpen.