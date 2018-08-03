Indians' Zach McAllister: DFA'd by Indians
McAllister was designated for assignment by the Indians on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
McAllister had been a quality reliever for the Indians over the past three seasons -- 2.99 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 -- but the team needed room on the 40-man roster with the return of Andrew Miller (knee) from the disabled list. The 30-year-old McAllister has spent all eight of his major-league seasons with the Indians, but his 4.97 ERA and 7.3 K/9 this season made him a disposable piece of the bullpen.
More News
-
Indians' Zach McAllister: Avoids arbitration with Indians•
-
Indians' Zach McAllister: Ditches old weapons for new one•
-
Indians' Zach McAllister: Enjoys strong first half•
-
Indians' Zach McAllister: Deals eighth straight scoreless frame•
-
Indians' Zach McAllister: Continuing success in middle relief•
-
Indians' Zach McAllister: Pitching well so far•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...