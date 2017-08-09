Indians' Zach McAllister: Ditches old weapons for new one
McAllister, looking for a secondary pitch supplement his mid-90s fastball, has ditched the changeup and cutter in favor of a curveball, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.
Now in his seventh big-league campaign, McAllister owns career-best marks in ERA (2.27), WHIP (1.11), strand rate (87.2 percent) and BABIP (.278). The biggest difference for former starting pitcher has been his commitment to becoming a true reliever. McAllister now understands that working from the bullpen doesn't require a large repertoire of pitches, but rather one plus delivery with a strong second pitch that will keep hitters honest. Despite his success, the 29-year-old is crammed into a bullpen loaded with talent that limited McAllister's opportunity to provide fantasy-worthy stats.
