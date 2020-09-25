Plesac gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Thursday.

Yolmer Sanchez got to Plesac for a homer, but Plesac was otherwise sharp until he ran out of gas in the seventh, when he gave up a three spot. Plesac broke team protocols earlier this season and was subsequently optioned to the alternate site, but on the field he's been marvelous (2.28 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 57:6 K:BB in 55.1 innings). The 25-year-old righty lines up to slot in directly behind ace Shane Bieber in the postseason rotation for Cleveland.