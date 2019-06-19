Plesac (2-2) allowed one earned run on two hits and five walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.

Plesac allowed only a solo home run to Rougned Odor in a bounce-back effort after allowing four earned runs in his previous start. He retired 11 batters via flyball, and did manage to whiff six batters on the strength 16 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes. Plesac has proven effective through his first five major-league starts, racking up a 2.56 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 26 strikeouts across 31.2 innings. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Detroit.