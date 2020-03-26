Plesac will likely either open in the big-league rotation or in the rotation at Triple-A, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Assuming Mike Clevinger (knee) and Carlos Carrasco (elbow) are fully recovered when play resumes, the Indians will either open the year with Adam Plutko in the rotation or in the bullpen, as he is out of options. If Plesac makes the rotation, that would mean Plutko opens the year as a long reliever. Bell notes that Plesac looked "extremely sharp" in his final Cactus League outing against the Giants. He finished spring training with a 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 8.1 innings (three starts).