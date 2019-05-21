Indians' Zach Plesac: Breaking out after velo bump
Plesac has a 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB in 13 innings (two starts) since his promotion to Triple-A Columbus.
As Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs notes, Plesac used to sit 90-94 mph with his fastball, but this year he has been touching 97 mph at times. He also incorporates a plus changeup but lacks a third pitch, per Longenhagen. Plesac underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016, but he threw 144.2 innings last year, so he should be pitching without restrictions this season. While he lacks a reliable third pitch, Plesac may still represent the Indians' best internal fill-in option if a rotation spot opens up later this season.
