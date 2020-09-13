Plesac (3-2) allowed five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.

Plesac didn't allow any sustained rallies, but did give up three home runs. That resulted in a disappointing outing and marked only the second time in six starts this season that he's allowed multiple long balls. On the positive side, he continues to show he can work deep into games, as he has completed at least six frames in all of his outings to this point. He'll look to get back on track in a friendly matchup at Detroit on Friday.