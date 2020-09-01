Plesac was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Royals.
The start will be Plesac's first in over three weeks, as he'd been placed on the restricted list and subsequently demoted after violating COVID-19 protocols by going out in Chicago following his previous outing back in early August. He owns a 1.29 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP and a 24:2 K:BB in his three starts so far this season.
