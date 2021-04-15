Plesac (1-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing six runs on seven hits.

Little went right for Plesac in his third start of the campaign, as the right-hander was pulled with two outs in the first frame after yielding six earned runs. The big blow came on a three-run homer off the bat of Yermin Mercedes, but Chicago racked up an additional six hits -- including a pair of doubles -- against him. Plesac's outing was a stark contrast to that of White Sox starter Carlos Rodon, who hurled his first career no-hitter in the contest. Plesac pitched well in his first two outings of the season, so there's a good chance that he'll bounce back from Wednesday's ugly defeat. His first chance to atone for the loss will come Tuesday at home in a rematch against the White Sox.