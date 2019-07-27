Plesac (5-3) picked up the win in Friday's 8-3 victory over the Royals, giving up one unearned run on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out four.

The rookie attacked the zone all night, throwing 72 of 104 pitches for strikes, and only a fifth-inning error by Mike Freeman allowed Kansas City to get on the board at all against Plesac. He'll take a 3.10 ERA and 44:22 K:BB through 61 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Astros.