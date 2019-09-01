Plesac (7-5) was handed the loss Tuesday in Tampa Bay after giving up four runs on six hits across five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Plesac came out for the sixth inning trailing 3-2 but was removed after walking the leadoff hitter, only to see reliever Tyler Clippard serve up a two-run homer. The 24-year-old has a 3.61 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 70:33 K:BB over 92.1 innings and lines up to face the White Sox on Thursday.