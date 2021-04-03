Plesac (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Tigers after giving up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks across six innings.

The 26-year-old was saddled with the loss despite a strong performance in his season debut, as Eddie Rosario's solo homer was the only run support he received before being pulled. Plesac lines up to receive another chance to pick up a win versus the Tigers next weekend.