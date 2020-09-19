Plesac (4-2) earned the win over the Tigers on Friday, allowing five hits and one walk over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out 11.

Detroit couldn't touch Plesac, who racked up 16 called strikes and 21 swinging strikes on 112 pitches. It was his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and Plesac now has a 2.28 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 26:2 K:BB in 27.2 innings since his return from the alternate training site. The incident that led to his removal from the big-league roster earlier this year and his subsequent comments will stain his season, but on the field Plesac has looked like one of the best young pitchers in the game. He lines up to face the White Sox in his final start of the regular season.