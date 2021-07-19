Plesac (5-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings, earning the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Plesac surrendered a home run to Seth Brown in the fifth inning to tie the game. However, Cleveland added a run in the seventh frame to set up Plesac with the win. The 26-year-old missed six weeks with a thumb injury and has had an inconsistent season. He carries a 4.19 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 68.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Rays.