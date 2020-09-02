Plesac (2-1) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Royals.

Plesac made his first start since Aug. 8, but showed no signs of rust. He retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, with the only run he allowed coming on a solo home run in the sixth inning. Through four starts this season, Plesac has pitched no fewer than six innings and allowed one or fewer earned runs on three occasions. He projects to draw his next start Monday in a rematch against Kansas City.