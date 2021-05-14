Plesac threw eight innings in Thursday's 4-2 win over Seattle, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Plesac was cruising through seven innings until allowing a Dylan Moore two-run home run in the eighth to halve Cleveland's lead. Regardless, it was another solid outing for Plesac, who's allowed only seven runs in six starts other than two blow-up games against the White Sox.